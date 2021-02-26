“I really should learn a new language.”
We’ve all heard it or said it. You could file the phrase equally well under “Things commonly said after the turn of the new year,” or “When articulating a bucket list” or “After returning from an international vacation” — proof that most of us have some sense that learning a language would be good for us or improve our lives. But how many of us have followed through?
Enter Babbel, the No. 1 selling language app in the world. This language learning service is designed to get you conversational in a new language in just 3 weeks, no matter your skill level or prior experience. Whether you’re a newbie or seasoned linguist, Babbel is designed for all levels, with courses that run the range from basic to advanced, along with specific subject-focused modules like travel, culture or business. (Trip to Tokyo coming up and need to impress the client? Babbel can help you fast-track what you need to know.)
Here’s how it works: Instead of teaching you abstract grammar or esoteric vocabulary divorced from context and worlds away from how regular people speak, the app focuses on the words and phrases you’ll need in true-to-life scenarios. Bite-size, 10- to 15-minute lessons introduce and reintroduce words through six memory stages, using a technique called spaced repetition to ensure retention. The app’s methodology was developed by more than 150 linguists, according to the company. And with over 10 million subscriptions sold around the world, everyday users are voting with their proverbial feet in favor of Babbel too.
The upshot? Three weeks of consistent practice is all it takes to start getting conversational — and 73% of users indicated that they could have a short, simple conversation in their new language within five hours of using Babbel.
With 14 different languages to choose from, Babbel’s mission is to make conversational language learning available to everyone. The brand’s service is available across all your devices — desktop, smartphone, tablet, oh my! — so you can learn wherever and whenever best suits you. Plus, Babbel is 100% ad-free. We don’t know about you, but for us that’s a relief, especially given today’s attention economy. We’re all for more time learning and less time being distracted.
