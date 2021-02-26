Ecuador's health minister resigns after vaccine access scandal

(CNN) Ecuador's health minister Juan Carlos Zevallos stepped down Friday, after his department allowed a university official receive a Covid-19 vaccine ahead of other priority groups.

President Lenin Moreno announced Zevallos's resignation on Twitter, after the move prompted a major backlash. He posted the minister's resignation letter, which explained that his decision to step down was due to "the current political climate." Zevallos added that he was also stepping down to "allow the National Vaccination Campaign to continue."

Zevallos, who oversaw Ecuador's approach to the pandemic, came under fire after it was revealed the Health Ministry had invited a university rector to receive a vaccine before health workers and the elderly.

Zevallos is the third South American health minister to resign after similar vaccine access scandals.

Peru's Pilar Mazzetti resigned on February 13 after it was revealed a group of politicians, including former president Martin Vizcarra, had been given access to the vaccine ahead of other groups.

