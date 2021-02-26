Hundreds of schoolgirls abducted in Nigeria, government official says

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Hundreds of schoolgirls were abducted in the early hours of Friday when armed men raided a state-run school in Zamfara State, north-west Nigeria, a government official told CNN.

The schoolgirls were taken from their hostels by gunmen who raided the Government Girls' Secondary School in the town of Jangebe, a high-ranking government official with knowledge of the incident told CNN.

A police officer was killed in the attack, according to the source, who did not want to be named as he did not have permission to speak on record.

"They came on about 20 motorcycles and they marched the abducted girls into the forest," the source said. "The bandits arrived around 1.45 a.m. and they operated 'til about 3 a.m.

"The sad part is that there's a military checkpoint that is about four minutes away from the school," he added.

Read More