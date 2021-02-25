(CNN) Teen dinosaurs, specifically the offspring of enormous meat-eating species like Tyrannosaurus rex, would have been everywhere 100 million years ago.

Their voracious and changing appetites would have deeply affected the world around them -- to the extent that these adolescent dinosaurs, as they grew, would have limited the number of other dinosaur species they competed with for food, according to new research.

This could help explain something that has long puzzled paleontologists: why there are relatively few small dinosaurs in the fossil record, particularly in the mid- to late Cretaceous period.

New research published in the journal Science on Thursday has shown these carnivores likely occupied niches that might have ordinarily been filled by smaller, meat-eating dinosaurs, with the young punks beating out those smaller species while competing for prey.

Young meat-eating dinosaurs and their voracious appetites shaped the world 100 million years ago.

"Dinosaur communities were like shopping malls on a Saturday afternoon jam-packed with teenagers," said Kat Schroeder, a doctoral student in the University of New Mexico's department of biology, who led the study.

