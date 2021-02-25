University of Tennessee, Knoxville, renames 2 dorms for Black civil rights leaders

(CNN) Two dorms at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will now bear the names of two Black civil rights leaders in the state "whose fight for equity and social justice transformed the state's higher education system and the university," according to a news release from the school.

The dorms will be named after Rita Sanders Geier, a Memphis native, and Theotis Robinson of Knoxville.

Robinson is known as the first Black undergraduate student admitted to the university and one of the three Black students to fully desegregate the university in 1961. Geier is known for a landmark lawsuit that sought to dismantle inequities in the state's higher education system, the news release said.

The school said both are trailblazers who later worked for the university.

"Each of them broke barriers and showed so much courage to do it," said Chancellor Donde Plowman. "Both of them are people who looked around at their world and said it can be better -- we can be better. They moved the world forward."