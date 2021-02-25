A Texas woman sues an electric company after her bill was nearly $10,000

(CNN) A Texas woman has filed a proposed billion-dollar class-action lawsuit against electric company Griddy Energy that alleges the company engaged in unlawful price gouging during last week's statewide winter storm and power outages, according to a statement from the law firm.

Lisa Khoury, a resident of a Houston suburb, claims she was charged a total of $9,546 by Griddy from February 1 to February 19, according to a copy of her bill filed with the lawsuit.

Khoury's average monthly electricity bill before February ranged from $200 to $250, according to the suit.

The suit claims that Griddy "committed price gouging," was negligent when it "failed to shield consumers from excessive electrical bills," and that, by selling electricity at high prices in the middle of the storm, the company was "unjustly enriched."

Griddy did not immediately respond to the allegations in the lawsuit when reached by CNN, though it did send statements broadly addressing the claims of price gouging. The company flatly denied that its business model of selling electricity at wholesale prices to consumers is price gouging.