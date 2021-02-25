An artist honors icons by creating Black History Month-themed playing cards

(CNN) Kearra Johnson was in her senior year at the University of Missouri when she came up with the concept for what is now known as the Revolution Card Deck -- a deck of playing cards featuring the names and faces of notable Black individuals.

Michelle Obama, Thurgood Marshall and Oprah Winfrey are just a few of the figures who appear in a set of cards.

"It's dedicated to the dreamers -- to all of the African American individuals before us who paved the way," Johnson told CNN.

Despite praise from her peers, the Kansas City, Missouri-based graphic designer and founder of Studio Lo recalled being hesitant to take what was originally a class project and turn it into a physical product.

"I just hadn't seen it done before," Johnson said. "But I looked at an example from the class and I was like, 'How would that look with a Black figure on it?'"

