The Black Lives Matter foundation raised $90 million in 2020, and gave almost a quarter of it to local chapters and organizations

(CNN) A year of change in the name of racial justice is hard to quantify.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) said in the report that it raised over $90 million in 2020 alone, giving about a quarter of it -- nearly three times the industry norm -- to BLM chapters and local organizations.

The report comes after a year of nationwide protests calling for racial justice and police reform.

"This has been a record-breaking year for fundraising, which has been matched with just as historic an amount in campaign budgets and grant disbursements," the foundation wrote.

