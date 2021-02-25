Texas bakery gives away thousands of dollars in groceries to help those hardest hit by storms

(CNN) The owners of a local bakery in Austin, Texas, are helping their community dig out from the devastating winter storms that struck last week by donating thousands of dollars' worth of food to those in need.

The storms left millions across Texas and the Mississippi Valley without power, water and access to food for days, beleaguered by freezing temperatures that began last Monday and stretched into the weekend.

"It was devastating. That's really the only word to describe it," Jessica Tomberlin said.

Jessica and her wife Janessa run Crema Bakery and they lost their own inventory after the power went out for for three days.

"When the storm hit last week, it was just chaos and madness for everybody. Grocery stores have been out of all of the staples. Lines are really long, and we've got a lot of families and a lot of elderly in our community who just needed a way to be able to get food," Jessica said.

