Antony Blinken Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken .

Personal

Birth date: April 16, 1962

Birth name: Antony John Blinken

Father: Donald Blinken, investment banker and US ambassador to Hungary

Mother: Judith (Frehm) Pisar, UNESCO Special Envoy for Cultural Diplomacy

Marriages: Evan Ryan

Children: Two

Education: Harvard College, A.B., 1984; Columbia Law School, J.D., 1988

Religion: Jewish

Other Facts

His stepfather, Samuel Pisar, was a famed lawyer and Holocaust survivor.

Attended grade school and high school in Paris.

Was a writer for The Harvard Crimson. Worked as a reporter at The New Republic and has written about foreign policy for publications such as The New York Times and Foreign Affairs.

Before his career in government, Blinken practiced law in New York and Paris.

President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House May 1, 2011 in Washington, DC.

Timeline

1987 - His thesis, "Ally Versus Ally: America, Europe and the Siberian Pipeline Crisis," is published.

1993-1994 - Special assistant to the assistant secretary of state for European and Canadian Affairs at the State Department.

1994-2001 - Holds multiple roles in the administration of Holds multiple roles in the administration of President Bill Clinton , including special assistant to the president, senior director for speech writing and member of the National Security Council staff.

2001-2002 - Senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a policy research institute in Washington.

2002-2008 - Democratic staff director for the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

2008 - Works on Sen. Works on Sen. Joe Biden 's presidential campaign.

2009-2013 - National security adviser to Vice President Biden.

January 2013-2015 - Deputy national security adviser to Deputy national security adviser to President Barack Obama

January 9, 2015-2017 - Deputy secretary of state.

2017 - Co-founds WestExec Advisors, a consulting firm that offers geopolitical risk advisement.