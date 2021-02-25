Armenian Prime Minister says he is facing an attempted 'military coup' after army demands his resignation

(CNN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he is facing a military coup attempt after the general staff of the country's armed forces called for his resignation.

"I consider the statement of the general staff an attempt of a military coup. I am inviting all our supporters to the Republic Square right now. I will soon address the nation live," Pashinyan said Thursday on Facebook, according to state news agency Armenpress.

Onik Gasparyan, the army's chief of general staff, issued a statement earlier in the day criticizing Pashinyan's decision to sack Tiran Khacharyan, the army's first deputy chief of the general staff.

Gasparyan called for Pashinyan's resignation and said the prime minister's cabinet should also step down.

"The prime minister and the government are no longer able to make reasonable decisions," the army statement said.

Read More