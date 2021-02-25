CNN 10 - February 26, 2021

Story highlights
February 26, 2021
1. More than 14 million people in what U.S. state still lacked reliable running water last Sunday, almost a week after severe winter weather struck?
2. In what museum, which is the most visited in the world, have workers been able to complete quiet projects while the venue has been closed to the public since October?
3. Dozens of Boeing 777 jets with Pratt & Whitney engines have been grounded following an engine failure over what U.S. city last Saturday?
4. In what nation have more than 500,000 deaths been blamed on Covid-19, though there's been a dramatic drop in new cases in recent weeks?
5. The U.S. has contributed roughly $100 billion of the $150 billion cost of what object, which officials plan to open up to more commercial visits in the months ahead?
6. What company and what country were involved in a recent news standoff, during which a number of information sites were removed from social media pages in the nation?
7. Museum curators say the message, "Can only have been painted by a madman" was scrawled onto a famous work by what artist?
8. What two countries are involved in a standoff over a controversial nuclear deal that was first agreed to in 2015?
9. As discussed on Thursday's show, in what European capital city are rats seeing a resurgence as a side-effect of Covid-related lockdowns?
10. What city has been named the "preferred host" for the 2032 Olympic Games, though it must still win a final vote from the International Olympic Committee?
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
