Today, you’ll find a deal on Anker speakers, a discounted UV sanitizer from Samsung and savings on home goods galore at Apt2B. All that and more below.

PHOTO: Samsung Samsung Frame TVs

Samsung’s Frame TV series doubles as a work of art in your home when you’re not using it, and right now, you pick up a refurbished one from Woot! at an ultra low price. The QLED Smart TV with Quantum Dot Technology starts at just $399.99 for the 32-inch model, though you can shop models as large as 75 inches for $2,049.99. And as with many refurbs from the site, all the TVs are back by Woot!’s 90-day limited warranty.

PHOTO: Apt2B Apt2B

Whether you’re looking for a few new pieces of decor to spruce up your space or are in need of something bigger, like a sofa or dresser, look no further than Apt2B’s one-day flash sale. Today only, the home retailer is taking up to 60% off outlet items, plus free shipping, which means you can find stylish home goods for far cheaper than usual.

PHOTO: Amazon Anker Speakers

Whether you’re blasting your favorite tunes or listening to audiobooks and podcasts, there’s an Anker speaker for you on sale at Amazon today. Choose from three Bluetooth Soundcore models, all under $70, or opt for Anker’s PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone for all your conference call needs.

PHOTO: Columbia Columbia

The cold weather might be letting up, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where select apparel and shoes are up to 60% off original prices with promo code FEB60PLUS. Just over 20 items are marked down, including insulated jackets, fleeces, hats and boots, so you can stay bundled up until spring officially arrives. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current winter wardrobe.

PHOTO: Amazon Samsung UV Sanitizer and Qi Wireless Charger

Keep your tech (and other items) clean with this deal on a UV sanitizer and Qi wireless charger from Samsung. While it’s specifically designed to fit and charge your smartphone, there’s nothing stopping you from putting other small items, like keys and sunglasses, inside for a good cleaning. Just be sure to shop before these popular sanitizers get snapped up or this low price gets zapped. For more information, read our full review of the device here.

Editor’s Note: As we note below, it’s still unknown whether or not UV Sanitizers and UV-C can kill Covid-19, and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) recently released an advisory confirming this. They also note that direct contact with UV-C or looking into the light can cause injury. The UV Sanitizers below feature lids with a locking mechanism or the light is only activated when the cover is confirmed to be closed. You can see the full advisory from the FDA here and further analysis from CNN Business here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Toms

PHOTO: Toms Toms

If you want to take home some new Toms, you’d better step to it; the footwear brand is taking 30% off select trending styles, including several seasonally appropriate shoes. Snag a pair of classic slip-ons (you know the ones), or opt for new shoes that barely look like Toms at all. There are tons of stylish, ultra-comfortable sneakers that are quite the departure from that classic Toms aesthetic, not to mention a few pairs of boots and slippers to keep your toes cozy at home.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro ($459.99, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Anker Nebula Mars II Pro

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with an on-sale projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Mars II Pro allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 500 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while powerful dual 10-watt speakers fill your space with immersive cinematic sound. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 LED Starter Kit ($169.99, originally $199.99; newegg.com)

PHOTO: Philips Hue Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 LED Starter Kit

Light up your home in technicolor with a deal on a four-pack of Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs when you use code 28WTRCLS252 at Newegg. The ultra-intuitive, top-quality lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house. This Starter Kit includes the Hue Smart Hub, which you’ll need to operate the lights. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are guaranteed to last for 22 years, or 25,000 lifetime hours.

Allswell

PHOTO: Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sale. Use code REFRESH20 to take 20% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime.

Nisolo

PHOTO: Nisolo Nisolo

You know Nisolo for its ethically made shoes, accessories and leather goods, and now through March 7 you can snag all of the above at a discount. Shop Nisolo’s Semi-Annual Sale for up to 60% off some of the brand’s most popular styles, and take an additional 16% off your purchase with promo code NEWSEASON16.

Dozens of items for men and women are included in this promotion. Choose from boots, loafers, sneakers, Oxfords and more for your feet, plus pouches, totes and weekenders in both leather and canvas.

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,498, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. About $400 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Proclamation Duo (starting at $359, originally $379; proclamationgoods.com)

PHOTO: Proclamation Goods Co. Proclamation Duo

If you’re looking for a cookware set that can do it all, consider the Proclamation Duo. With just three pieces — the pot, pan and universal lid — it can handle everything you need to achieve in the kitchen, from frying to double boiling. And right now CNN Underscored readers can take $20 off the set with code CNN20. If you’re not yet convinced about taking advantage of this exclusive offer, check out our full review of the Proclamation Duo here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphones (starting at $699.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphones

It’s Samsung Week, which means you can take advantage of stellar offers on the brand’s lineup of Galaxy S21 smartphones. Right now at Amazon you can save $200 on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and the S21+ 5G, and $100 on the Galaxy S21 5G. Plus, save $100 on a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro when you buy any Galaxy S21 5G smartphone (the promo will be automatically applied at checkout).

Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20. The entire clearance section, including favorites for men and women like NMD_R1, Superstar, Gazelle and more, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.

Refurbished Echo Studio ($159.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Refurbished Echo Studio

In the market for a new smart speaker? Now’s the time to invest in a refurbished Echo Studio, currently $30 off at $159.99. It’s Amazon’s top offering when it comes to crisp, vibrant audio, thanks to five built-in speakers and Dolby Atmos. Plus, it automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes playback for optimal sound — not to mention you’ll be getting all the Alexa capabilities you know and love. Read our full review for more information about the device, which should work and look like new.

Le Creuset

PHOTO: Le Creuset Le Creuset

You likely know Le Creuset for its positively pretty, colorful enameled cookware, but the brand makes pots and pans that are built to be durable too. And right now Le Creuset’s Toughened Nonstick Pro line is up to 40% off, so you can score a saucepan, saute pan, fry pan or even a set for less. All the Toughened Nonstick Pro pieces boast a triple-reinforced PFOA-free coating and are safe for use in the oven, in the dishwasher and with metal utensils.

