US officials ask China not to subject staff to Covid-19 anal swab tests

Shanghai, China (CNN) US officials in China have asked local authorities to refrain from subjecting US staff in the country to Covid-19 anal swabs, according to a US diplomat based in China.

On Thursday, China responded to a Vice News report which claimed that US diplomats in the country were complaining after having been administered the swab tests.

"The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to [China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs] when we learned that some staff were subject to it," a state department spokesperson told CNN in a statement on Thursday.

"We have received assurances from [the ministry] that this was in error and that diplomatic personnel are exempt from this testing requirement. We have instructed staff to decline this test if it is asked of them (as was done in the past)," the statement added.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was unaware of anal swab tests being administered.

