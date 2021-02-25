Two dead after undercover cops shoot at each other in Philippines drug bust

(CNN) Two police officers in the Philippines were killed in a shootout with other federal agents during a botched undercover drug bust, according to official state media Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The two officers, from the Philippine National Police (PNP), faced off against agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Quezon City on Wednesday evening. Three PDEA agents were also wounded in the confrontation and hospitalized.

Police from the Quezon City Police District special operations unit had been conducting a drug buy-bust operation in a fast-food chain parking lot when they found out they were transacting with PDEA agents. The shootout took place shortly after; the exact circumstances of the shooting are not yet clear.

Authorities have launched parallel investigations through both a joint PNP-PDEA inquiry and a probe by the Philippine National Bureau of Investigation.

The shootout took place in a parking lot outside a mall in Quezon City in the Philippines.

"As of now, what is clear ... the PDEA Special Enforcement Services was in the area on a legitimation operation," said PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon, PNA reported.

