Founder of LGBTQI center shut down in Ghana says he fears for his safety

(CNN) A recently-opened center for the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana, has been shut down after it was raided by security forces in the West African country Wednesday.

Alex Kofi Donkor, who heads the center named 'LGBT+ Rights Ghana' in the country's capital, Accra, told CNN Thursday that he is now concerned for his safety after the raid.

"I just contacted our lawyers, there is an unsafe situation right now, and I need to go offline," Donkor told CNN.

The community center -- which opened on January 31 in a ceremony attended by a delegation of the European Union and other foreign embassies -- faced opposition from the start and attracted a lot of anger among locals who called for it to be closed down.

Ghana proscribes same-sex relationships and intolerance and violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people has remained rife among Ghana's population, Human Rights Watch said.