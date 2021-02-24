A New Jersey plumber drove to Texas with his family to fix burst pipes and other damage from devastating winter storm

(CNN) A New Jersey plumber who wanted to help Texans dealing with burst pipes and other damage after last week's winter storms drove to Houston with a truck full of tools and got to work.

Andrew Mitchell and his wife, Kisha Pinnock, decided to make the 22-hour drive from Morristown with their 2-year-old son Blake after hearing that local plumbers were overwhelmed with calls and that some customers couldn't get help for weeks. Isaiah Pinnock, who is Kisha's brother and Mitchell's apprentice, went with them.

Before leaving New Jersey, they bought as many plumbing supplies as they could afford, Pinnock said -- because those items are currently hard to find in Texas.

The group arrived in Houston, Texas on Sunday afternoon. Pinnock's sister, who lives in Houston, connected them with several people who had been looking to hire plumbers. They quickly enlisted the services of Mitchell's Plumbing & Heating.

Andrew Mitchell, right, and Isaiah Pinnock work in a customer's home in Texas.

"By the time we got here there was already about four or five jobs lined up from my sister, and we just hit those first and then everything after that has really just been referrals from like the initial customers, like their friends and family," Pinnock, who is a lawyer, said. "Since we've been here, it has really been nonstop."

