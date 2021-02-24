He had to drop out of Morgan State for financial reasons. Now he's given $20 million to the university

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Two years after Calvin Tyler first enrolled at Morgan State College, he had to drop out because he couldn't afford it.

He took a job as a UPS driver , one of the first 10 in Baltimore. Now -- almost 40 years later -- Tyler has made the largest-ever private donation from an alumnus to the historically Black school, now Morgan State University, it announced Tuesday.

Tyler and his wife, Tina, committed $20 million, with the money going to an already-established endowed scholarship fund in their name. The Calvin and Tina Tyler Endowed Scholarship Fund, established in 2002, initially gave full tuition need-based scholarships to students in Baltimore, Tyler's hometown, and has since been expanded to benefit students from anywhere.

"My wife and I have become keenly aware of the effect that the pandemic has had on a number of young people trying to get an education (and) we have the resources to help a lot of young people," Tyler said in a statement. "This is why we are increasing our commitment at Morgan; we want to have more full tuition scholarships offered to young people so that they can graduate from college and enter the next stage of their life debt free."

