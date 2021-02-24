US sprinter Grant Holloway breaks the world record for the indoor 60m hurdles in Madrid

(CNN) US track and field athlete Grant Holloway just broke the world record for the indoor 60-meter hurdles.

Holloway, 23, set the record Wednesday in Madrid during the indoor track and field World Championships by running the race in 7.29 seconds.

Grant Holloway breaks world indoor 60m hurdles record in Madrid #WorldIndoorTour



Stunning hurdling from @Flaamingoo_ to clock 7.29 👏



📰: https://t.co/zCi4oRJwyr pic.twitter.com/1oM4G3DKP2 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) February 24, 2021

In his last race two weeks ago in Lievin, France, Holloway was just .02 off former leader Colin Jackson's world record set in March of 1994.

The track star now holds four of the six fastest 60-meter hurdle performances in history -- all at 7.35 or faster, according to World Athletics