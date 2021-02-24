(CNN) In every ecosystem there are keystone species, species that act as ecotones, binding communities together, their very presence allowing other species to thrive. In coral reefs, the keystones are coral, which grow into the branching walls and webs upon which and around which multitudes of fish, large and small can flourish. In Northern California, where I live, the keystone species are live oak trees, coyotes, lizards and eelgrass in the bay.

The publishing world also has "keystone species." And in the California branch -- and in the world of poets, where I also live -- Lawrence Ferlinghetti was a big one.

"Howl" obscenity trial defense lawyer Jake Ehrlich represents his defendants, bookstore owner Lawrence Ferlinghetti and his employee, Shigeyoshi Murao, in August of 1957.

To enter that bookstore was and is a joy, the kind of thing that will set your mind on fire and your heart thumping. Downstairs were books of critical theory and also a wise selection of children's books (who knew that e.e. cummings had written children's stories?), and on the main floor all the fiction the eyes might want to feast on, and a full magazine rack that whose eclectic selection affirmed the presence of journals large and small, glossy and flat, quarterly, letter-pressed, irregular.

Then, joy of joys, one more rickety staircase to the upstairs room that was devoted, shelf after beautiful shelf, to poetry. To sit in that room was to become a bird in the nest of the oak tree that Ferlinghetti had spent his life becoming, to become one bright fish in the coral reef that was Ferlinghetti's beautiful branching empire. For Ferlinghetti wrote poems and books, yes, but he also published them, and he circulated them, and he also built spaces where I or you or anyone could come and linger with them -- this in the days before the internet when you can search up or tweet poems at will. For a hungry young reader, for a hungry young writer, this bookstore was an invitation. Come nestle, come listen, come practice, come read, come learn.

Customers peruse books in the Poetry Room at City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco, California.

It is also so important to realize the way City Lights and Ferlinghetti gave something to us California writers: this world he built was for us and of us, it was us. He fortified our local Rome: We could argue with it, we could add to it, we could debate inside its multitudes, but most importantly we would inherit it. It was ours, it showed that literature could be made, that we were invited to make more of it.

Here was not only a bookstore but a press. Here was not only a poet but a movement. Here was a hive and honey. Whether we ever wrote poetry like Ferlinghetti, or like the Beat Poets he championed, or like the formalist poet Marie Ponsot, who he also championed, he had made more spaces to which we could respond, as if the web of connections he had built simply made more oxygen in the air. And he built a world where night after night, week after week, year after year, people all crammed into the bookstore, simply to hear one another, simply to be present with authors sharing their words and their visions and their breath.

Poets Lawrence Ferlinghetti, left, and Allen Ginsberg look on as Stella Kerouac, right, autographs one of her late husband's book in 1988.

When, much later, I had become a poet, and published my first book, and had given readings all around the country, it was a reading with the marvelous poet D.A. Powell at City Lights which meant perhaps the most to me, which made the hungry young writer in me feel the greatest sense of pride.