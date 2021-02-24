(CNN) Each week, Sheri McGregor gets hundreds of emails from parents shut out of their children's lives. Every story is different, she said. What the parents have in common is a profound sense of isolation.

Family rifts between parents and adult children are the most common, according to the Cornell University survey.

McGregor, and the people who write to her, are not alone in their rifts with family members. It's something they have in common with millions of people.

Over a quarter of adults responding to a US survey by the Cornell Family Reconciliation Project reported being estranged from a family member. The representational survey, which is the first of its kind, suggested by extension that tens of millions of Americans may be estranged from at least one relative.

That number is probably low, said Karl Pillemer, professor of human development at Cornell University, who led the study and explored his findings in the recent book " Fault Lines: Fractured Families and How to Mend Them ."

"People find this to be an embarrassing problem," he said, noting that even in a confidential survey, some topics can simply feel too shameful to share.

The groundbreaking survey sheds light on a topic Pillemer said is poorly understood by scientists, given how widespread and painful estrangement is. No more than 20 reliable scientific articles about estrangement exist, he said, "and those are all based on small and non-representative samples."

Today, however, researchers and mental health professionals are tuning into the problem. Here's what experts say about why estrangements happen, why they may be rising and how families can begin to heal.

Why family estrangements happen

Every family is different, but there are six main "paths" to estrangement between family members, Pillemer said.

Divorce can have long-term impacts on families. Conflict over money and inheritance can play a major role in blowups.

Relationships with in-laws can cause tension, sometimes to the point of estrangement. A family member might also have unmet expectations, seeing their relatives as failing them in some crucial way.

For example, tennis champion Naomi Osaka 's Japanese mother, Tamaki Osaka, was estranged from family members for over a decade because they disapproved of her relationship with Naomi's Haitian father, Leonard Francois.

The most prominent "path," though, may be a painful history that proves just too hard to move on from, Pillemer said.

"Problems in childhood, problems in the family of origin" were a main cause in many estrangements, he said. In some ways, that reflects how what he calls "positive shared history" can provide a buffer against the stress of normal conflict, Pillemer explained.