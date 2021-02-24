Forest Green Rovers hope recycled coffee kit will prove a good fit

Already in a league of their own when it comes to sustainability in sport, innovative English soccer club Forest Green Rovers will trial a kit made from coffee bean waste on Saturday.

Rovers, owned by 'green energy' entrepreneur Dale Vince, will road test the prototype in their League Two clash against against Colchester United.

The club in leafy Gloucestershire has used a strip made from bamboo for two years, but the brains at kit partner PlayerLayer believe they have found a better alternative.

"We have been working with PlayerLayer looking for more sustainable materials for shirts after I learned that the default for modern sports kit had become 100% plastic which didn't make much sense to me from an environment perspective or a performance perspective," Vince told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We came up with bamboo and since them we have been looking for more sustainable versions and they came up with coffee a few months ago. Saturday will be the final road test."

