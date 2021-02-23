This was excerpted from the February 23 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Life for Canada atop its volatile southern neighbor is like bedding down in a nice apartment built above a meth lab, according to a quote often attributed to late American comic Robin Williams.

The bully in the White House made the last four years especially fraught. When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau complained about US steel and aluminum sanctions imposed on spurious grounds that Canada was a national security threat, then-President Donald Trump blasted him as "very dishonest and weak." Another time Trump asked the PM, "Didn't you guys burn down the White House?" -- referring to the War of 1812. For his part, Trudeau was alarmed about the ex-President's undemocratic attempts to cling to power after he lost last year's election.

There was palpable relief in Canada when Joe Biden — who will hold his first virtual bilateral summit with a foreign leader on Tuesday when he "meets" Trudeau, moved into the Oval Office. Biden, a man of courtesy and diplomatic decorum, was quick to get Trudeau on the phone and assure Canadians that friendships across the vast (and Covid-closed) border are back on track.

For all Biden's flattery, there's a sense that the US approach to Canada is still based on a narrow calculation of what is best for Washington. And Trudeau could do with more than a few platitudes from Biden. He's under significant political pressure amid accusations that he failed to secure early vaccine stocks amid a punishing winter wave of disease.

