University of Michigan says it shut down a campus library for two days after discovering venomous spiders

(CNN) It's like something straight out of a nightmare -- venomous spiders were found inside a University of Michigan library, causing the building to be shut down for two days last month.

The "small number" of venomous Mediterranean recluse spiders were uncovered in the basement mechanical room of Shapiro Undergraduate Library in late January during a routine building check, said university spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen.

Closing the library was a misunderstanding, and there haven't been any other spider sightings since then, she said.

"Based on what we all know now, library managers agree that it was a mistake to close the building and they apologize for the inconvenience to the university community," Broekhuizen said in a statement issued Tuesday.

But the spiders have also been identified in basements and remote areas of other buildings on campus due to low occupancy. Broekhuizen said those buildings are also being treated by pest management.

