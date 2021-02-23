Puppy born with six legs is a 'miracle,' vet hospital says

(CNN) Like other newborn puppies, Skipper likes to eat, drink water and go to the bathroom.

But the border collie and Australian shepherd mix is unique from the rest of her litter: She was born with six legs.

"This is a miracle named Skipper. Literally," Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma wrote on its Facebook page on February 21 . "She has survived longer than we suspect any other canine has (at just 4 days old - published research does not indicate one has been born alive) with her combination of congenital conditions. You might notice she looks a little different - 6 legs!"

Skipper was born naturally -- along with eight brothers and sisters -- on February 16 in Oklahoma during a big snowstorm, Dr. Tina Neel, owner of the Neel Veterinary Hospital, told CNN.

After the storm, Neel said Skipper's owners brought her in to the hospital so vets could examine her.

