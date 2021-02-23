NHL star taking leave of absence after Russian media report left him 'shaken and concerned'

(CNN) New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is taking a leave of absence from the NHL team, the Rangers announced Monday.

The Russian star is "shaken and concerned" following "unfounded allegations" made against him, according to a team statement posted to Twitter

The statement refers to a report from Russian tabloid newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda in which a former coach of Panarin's alleges that Panarin assaulted a woman in a Latvian bar in 2011.

"Artemi vehemently and unequivocally denies any and all allegations in this fabricated story," Rangers officials said in the statement. "This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events."

The Rangers said Panarin, 29, is a target for intimidation due to his political opinions, which have been critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

