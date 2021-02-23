Baton Rouge police are investigating after a video shows an officer with his arm around teen's neck during arrest

(CNN) Police are investigating the arrest of a Baton Rouge teenager on Sunday after a video posted online shows an officer pinning the 13-year-old to the ground with his arm under the boy's neck.

No decision has been made yet on whether the officers involved in the incident would face disciplinary action, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said during a press conference Monday.

Broome said that she and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul have reviewed the police-worn body camera footage of the incident.

Officers responded to two disturbance calls on Sunday at the same location, Paul said. Officers were able to de-escalate the situation during the first call and no arrests were made, he said.

During a second call, less than an hour later, two juveniles were taken into custody. One was released to a parent and the other was booked on charges of battery of a police officer, Paul said.

