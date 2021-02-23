Man dies after police kneel on his neck for nearly 5 minutes, family says in wrongful death claim

(CNN) A 30-year-old Northern California man undergoing a mental health episode died days after police officers kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly five minutes to subdue him, lawyers for his family said.

Angelo Quinto had been "suffering from anxiety, depression, and paranoia for the previous few months," his family's attorneys said in a wrongful death claim, filed on February 18.

His sister Isabella Collins called police to their Antioch, California, home on December 23 because she feared he would hurt their mother, family lawyer John L. Burris said during a February 18 press conference.

Before police arrived, Quinto's mother had been holding him to her chest with her hands clasped around his back for a few minutes, and "he had already started to calm down," the claim stated. When two officers from the Antioch Police Department arrived, Burris said they made no attempt to understand the situation and instead, immediately grabbed Quinto from his mother's arms.

Quinto lost consciousness and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead three days later, family attorneys say in the claim.

