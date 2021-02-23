Prince Philip has infection and will stay in London hospital for several days, palace says

London (CNN) Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is being treated for an infection and is not expected to leave the hospital for several days, according to an update from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

"The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," the palace said in a statement.

Prince Philip was taken to the hospital last Tuesday after "feeling unwell," Buckingham Palace said.

On Monday, his grandson, Prince William, said the 99-year-old was doing "OK" and hospital staff were "keeping an eye on him."

Prince William made the remarks during a visit to a vaccination center in Norfolk, England, on Monday.

