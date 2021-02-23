(CNN) It was like I had asked her to fork over her Social Security number and firstborn child.

"What do you need it for? What are you going to do with it?" my colleague asked me, Zoom eyes wide with fear.

"Whoa there," I wanted to say. There was no need to get concerned.

I had simply asked a coworker for a straightforward piece of information that in normal times would have evoked little more than an "OK, no problem," in response.

Of course, these aren't normal times.

