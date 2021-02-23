Paris (CNN) Gérard Depardieu is under formal investigation in France for alleged rape and sexual assault, judicial sources have confirmed to CNN. The movie star has been under investigation since December last year, they said.

The complainant is a young actress who accused the actor of several rapes and sexual assaults in the summer of 2018 , the sources added.

Depardieu's lawyer, Hervé Temime, told CNN the actor disputes the allegations of wrongdoing and reminds of the presumption of innocence and that this case was initially dropped last June. The case was recently reopened by the judiciary.

In 2018, the French actor was accused of rape and sexual assault by a 22-year-old woman, prompting a "preliminary investigation" according to the Paris public prosecutor's office.

In the French judicial system, formal investigation ensues if officials find grounds for pursuing the matter further.

