(CNN) Vincent Muscat, one of the three suspects accused of the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has pleaded guilty to murder, according to his lawyer.

Attorney Marc Sant told CNN, "There was a plea bargain ... the agreement is 15 years imprisonment." Muscat will also face financial penalties, he said.

Sant noted that he does not represent the two other suspects charged with murder, brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, but he told CNN they continue to plead not guilty.

