More child migrants are arriving alone in Spain's holiday islands than ever before. This is what happens to them

(CNN)Elementary school children don't typically venture far from home on their own, but 11-year-old Abou managed to cross a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, from Africa to Europe, in the hands of strangers.
Abou, from West Africa's Ivory Coast, boarded an inflatable dinghy alongside four other children, and a mother and her baby, all bound for the Canary Islands, in search of a better life. They arrived on the island of Fuerteventura in June 2020 after a full day's journey from southern Morocco.
For years, migrants and refugees from sub-Saharan Africa have followed a well-worn path north, boarding traffickers' boats in Libya, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria to take them across the Mediterranean to Spain and Italy.
But as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus, many of the traditional migrant routes through Africa have been disrupted, making the Canary Islands -- an autonomous Spanish territory some 70 miles (110 km) off the coast of north-western Africa -- the new gateway for many trying to make a fresh start in Europe.
Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says around 23,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands from Africa in 2020 -- more than seven times the number of arrivals in 2019. And almost 2,600 of them were, like Abou, unaccompanied minors -- more than three times 2019's numbers -- Canary Islands' government data shows.
That has left authorities there with a challenge: How to care for those who arrive safely.
Spain had for years resisted the far-right movements seen in many other European nations, but anti-migrant sentiment has been steadily growing in recent years, alongside the rise of the country's ultranationalist Vox party.
On the Canary Islands, though, some families are taking part in a scheme run by the local government and SUMAS, a non-profit organization, by offering temporary foster care for migrant children like Abou.
He now lives on the island of Tenerife with a couple, Victor Afonso Feliciano, 50, and Adelaida Delgado Alonso, 52, the owners of an organic supermarket, who have no children of their own. Abou is the first child the couple have taken in.
"When the program first started, it was about taking in any young child, whether they were a migrant or Spanish," Afonso Feliciano told CNN. "But we decided specifically from the beginning that our objective was taking in a young child that came from abroad. It was driven by our desire to help change the migrant crisis in our own little way."
Delgado Alonso said: "They have come because of need. No one gets on a boat at 11 years old, like Abou has, because they are OK. They have taken the risk at sea because they don't have a future. Abou was lucky he arrived on land because the vast majority don't make it."
Poverty levels rising
The pandemic has complicated authorities' handling of new arrivals, according to Gemma Martinez Soliño, the islands' deputy minister for human rights.
"The migrant crisis quickly became not only a humanitarian problem but a health one too," she said. "We had to come up with a system so that we could test all those who were arriving and create spaces where we would quarantine people with the virus."
While Abou has found a family willing to give him a home, the islands have not been immune to the country's anti-migration wave.
"Because of Covid, people are frustrated because there is no work," Martinez Soliño said. "People perceive that there is a social crisis going on ... and so sectors of the population are heeding more xenophobic attitudes which are heightened by fake news, the media and even some local authorities."
A 2018 report by Impactur Canarias found that more than a third of the islands' GDP and more than 40% of all jobs in the region depend on tourism. Covid-19 has seen the islands' economy grind to a halt.