(CNN) —

Don’t underestimate the impact a good tote bag can have on your day. Whether you’re heading to work with your laptop in tow or going on a grocery run with all your everyday essentials looped under your arm, you want to make sure you pick one that properly suits your needs. But let’s be real: There are so many tote bags to choose from nowadays.

So we set out to find our favorite tote bags out there that will help you find the items you’re digging around for easily and keep your valuables secure too. From $10 totes to ones worth the splurge (and everything in between), check out our picks for the top-rated tote bags that are stylish, practical and great for everyday.

Tote bags for women

Dagne Dover Legend Tote ($189, originally $245; dagnedover.com)

PHOTO: Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Legend Tote

Yes, this tote bag by Dagne Dover is definitely legendary. Available in five colors, grab your favorite one to carry your daily necessities.

MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote ($225; mzwallace.com)

PHOTO: MZ Wallace MZ Wallace Medium Metro Quilted Nylon Tote

The MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote is a versatile bag that will meet the demands of any hectic day. Available in 15 colors, the quilted nylon bag features a zip-top closure, six interior pockets and a detachable pouch that can take you from work to play.

Madewell The Transport Tote ($168; madewell.com)

PHOTO: Madewell Madewell The Transport Tote

Madewell’s Transport Tote pairs well with any look. Whether you’re feeling the True Black, True Black Brown or English Saddle shade, you’re sure to find comfort in this leather bag’s ability to carry all your belongings.

Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet ($49; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet

A reversible tote bag is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Swap between the two different shades of brown of this faux leather tote by Street Level for two bags in one.

MZ Wallace Quilted Max ($265; mzwallace.com)

PHOTO: MZ Wallace MZ Wallace Quilted Max

This foldable quilted bag is sure to become a favorite in your collection. It features a luggage sleeve and outside pockets that allow you to take it anywhere, anytime.

Lovevook 3-Piece Purse Set ($39.99, originally $52.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Lovevook 3-Piece Purse Set

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, this set is basically three bags in one. Depending on which of the 19 available colors you choose, you’ll get a small, medium and large-sized bag for a great price.

Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag ($10.42; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag

We think this is the best budget tote bag you’ll find. With over 14,500 5-star ratings, this sleek shoulder bag is an Amazon bestseller for being super affordable, lightweight and roomy.

Tote bags for men

Adidas Utility Carryall 2 Tote Bag ($65; footlocker.com)

PHOTO: Adidas Adidas Utility Carryall 2 Tote Bag

The Adidas Utility Tote is the ultimate men’s (or women’s, duh) tote bag. It has a chic, yet sporty feel that’s just as functional as it is cool. You can even wear it as a tote or backpack depending on what you’re carrying.

Flower District Tote Bag ($24; urbanoutfitters.com)

PHOTO: Urban Outfitters Flower District Tote Bag

We love an everyday graphic tote, so we couldn’t resist including this Flower District number that has a 4.7-star rating at Urban Outfitters for being high-quality.

M/SF/T Rudy Checkerboard Tote Bag ($24.99, originally $35; urbanoutfitters.com)

PHOTO: Urban Outfitters M/SF/T Rudy Checkerboard Tote Bag

This allover checkerboard tote bag by M/SF/T is sure to turn into your go-to bag for running errands or grabbing groceries.

Public Goods Reusable Cotton Tote Bag ($20; publicgoods.com)

PHOTO: Public Goods Public Goods Reusable Cotton Tote Bag

Get ready to immediately add the Public Goods Reusable Cotton Tote Bag to cart. Not only is it made of 100% organic cotton, but it even features a water bottle holder, inside zipper pocket and magnetic clasp.

Tote bags for school and work

Dagne Dover Allyn Leather Tote (starting at $305; dagnedover.com)

PHOTO: Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Allyn Leather Tote

The Dagne Dover Allyn Leather Tote is sure to impress your coworkers and classmates — I mean just look at it! Available in three sizes and five colors, this leather tote has all sorts of compartments to keep your professional bag organized.

H&M Shopper ($24.99; hm.com)

PHOTO: H&M H&M Shopper

The H&M Shopper is a great option if you’re in the market for a no-fuss work bag. This two-handle bag is just lined on the inside with faux suede to keep it simple.

Cuyana Classic Leather Zipper Tote ($195; cuyana.com)

PHOTO: Cuyana Cuyana Classic Leather Zipper Tote

If you’re looking for a sustainably-made leather tote, Cuyana’s Classic option should be your pick. Made in Argentina, you can even further customize it with the brand’s Tote Organization Insert.

Caraa Medium Cumulus Tote ($195; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Caraa Medium Cumulus Tote

The Caraa Cumulus Tote features the compartmentalization you’re looking for in a professional bag, but without the overly buttoned-up look. It’s made of a cushiony, lightweight nylon material that makes it great for travel too.

Canvas tote bag

Madewell The Reusable Canvas Tote ($10; madewell.com)

PHOTO: Madewell Madewell The Reusable Canvas Tote

Let this reusable canvas tote be a gentle reminder that you’re doing well. Grab a couple to always have one on hand.

Herschel Supply Co. Mica Canvas Tote ($50; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Herschel Supply Co. Mica Canvas Tote

Reviewers say they love the Herschel Mica Canvas Tote to carry all of their work essentials. The minimalist design pairs well with anything and even features a zipper top and inside pockets.

Baggu Duck Bag ($34, originally $44; baggu.com)

PHOTO: Baggu Baggu Duck Bag

We love Baggu for its durable bags in unique designs, and its Duck Bag is no different. Available in 12 fun patterns, this machine-washable tote is large enough to carry a laptop and has an adjustable strap too.

Bag Wizard Splice Canvas Tote Bag ($28.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Bag Wizard Splice Canva Tote Bag

We can’t resist a tote bag that perfectly combines form and function, so it’s no surprise we’ve been daydreaming about this number from Amazon. Just choose between seven colors of this canvas tote bag that features a plethora of pockets, inside and out, to keep you organized.

Covelin Retro Large Canvas Tote ($9.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Covelin Retro Large Canvas Tote

A lightweight tote bag like this one is handy to have readily available, especially if you always have miscellaneous things to lug around. You’ll definitely want to grab it in a couple colors too.

Designer tote bags

Tory Burch Perry Leather Tote ($348; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Tory Burch Perry Leather Tote

We love the sleek design of the Tory Burch Perry Leather Tote. Available in seven beautiful colors, the tote is loved for being a versatile bag that’s definitely workplace-friendly.

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote ($145; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Longchamp Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote

Longchamp’s Le Pliage Tote is one of the first items that comes to mind when we think of tote bags, so surely it deserved a spot on our list. This tote is a quintessential everyday bag that’ll last you for years to come.

Mansur Gavriel Pleated Tote ($695; mansurgavriel.com)

PHOTO: Mansur Gavriel Mansur Gavriel Pleated Tote

If you’re looking for a splurge-worthy tote bag, you’ve found it in the Mansur Gavriel Pleated Tote. It’s simple, yet distinctive — made of the brand’s Italian vegetable tanned leather available in five shades, each with a detachable wallet.

Béis The Carry-All Quilted Tote ($78; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Beis The Carry-All Quilted Tote

The Carry-All Quilted Tote by actress Shay Mitchell’s brand Béis is meant to make traveling and commuting easier. Available in black or beige, this tote is made of a soft puffer material with a water-resistant bottom compartment and a hidden external pocket to keep all your valuables secure.

The Marc Jacobs Traveler Canvas Tote ($195; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom The Marc Jacobs Traveler Canvas Tote

The Marc Jacobs Traveler Canvas Tote surely speaks for itself. It’s roomy and features a zipper closure, making it a great tote for the beach, work or play.

Tory Burch Ella Patent Nylon Tote ($198; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Tory Burch Ella Patent Nylon Tote

There’s a reason you’ve likely seen many of your peers toting around this bag — it’s seriously that good. This is a classic tote that’s made of durable nylon and even folds down flat when you’re not using it.

Travel tote bags

Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender ($88; everlane.com)

PHOTO: Everlane Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender

Let’s think for a second — when has Everlane ever let us down? The brand definitely didn’t start with its ReNew Transit Weekender bag that’s made of 100% recycled polyester, in either black or charcoal, that reviewers think is the perfect size.

H&M Weekend Bag ($59.99; hm.com)

PHOTO: H&M H&M Weekend Bag

This weekend bag looks like a splurge but totally isn’t. Available in black or brown faux leather, it features a detachable shoulder strap and studs at the base for a chic on-the-go bag.

Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Packable Nylon Tote ($100; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Packable Nylon Tote

A tote bag that’s both spacious and packable? We’ll take two, please. With the Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Tote, you may never check a bag again.

Longchanp Le Pliage 21-Inch Expandable Travel Bag ($255; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Longchanp Le Pliage 21-Inch Expandable Travel Bag

A take on Longchamp’s classic Le Pliage, this tote features a zip insert that expands for additional space when you need it. You’ll be surprised with just how much stuff you’ll be able to carry inside.

Diaper tote bag

Dagne Dover Wade Diaper Tote (starting at $155; dagnedover.com)

PHOTO: Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Wade Diaper Tote

Another fantastic option by Dagne Dover, specifically for those with child, is the Wade Diaper Tote. It features a luggage sleeve, a zipper for easy wipe access and even a mini changing mat to help you out on your most hectic days.

Herschel Baby Strand Sprout Shoulder Bag ($109.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Herschel Baby Strand Sprout Shoulder Bag

Herschel’s Baby Strand Sprout Shoulder Bag can be worn over the shoulder or attached to your baby’s stroller, making it a super-convenient diaper bag. Reviewers love it because it’s stylish, roomy and can be used as an everyday bag too.