(CNN) —

Oh, Target home section, let us count the ways we love you. Truly, there’s nowhere we’d rather be than walking amidst the farmhouse-inspired throw blankets, rugs and faux florals from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, soaking up serene furnishings from Threshold Designed With Studio McGee, taking in Casaluna’s gorgeous textiles and linens, snagging some Opalhouse artwork or picking one (or three) Project 62 floor lamps. From towels, sheets and baskets to rugs, chairs and mirrors, Target’s current product selection is currently en fuego.

That’s the good news… the bad news is that there’s a lot of product currently available. Like, a lot. To help you navigate the overwhelming landscape that is Target, we’ve gone ahead and culled together a list of our favorite items currently available online — a mixture of things we have at home (and are obsessed with!), that we’ve lusted over in real life at the store and that influencers can’t stop talking about.

Opalhouse Tropical Peel & Stick Wallpaper ($34; target.com)

Removable wallpaper has become on of our favorite hacks for making a room feel completely new. Target, naturally, has a bunch of absolutely lovely peel-and-stick wallpaper that go for a bargain, giving you tons of material for less than $40. We’re partial to this neat palm print that reviewers love too.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Faux Hazel Leaf Stem (starting at $3.99; target.com)

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Target has some of the best artificial flowers and plants out there. From faux wreaths and garlands to gorgeous stems like this one, the options are all incredibly realistic and affordable. Trust us, we’ve shopped for these at our local nurseries and the prices are closer to $20 a stem. Among our favorites? Pretty much anything by Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, check out the whole collection here.

Opalhouse Hanging Succulent with Wood Base ($10; target.com)

Want something that makes even more of a statement? We adore this hanging plant from Opalhouse, which is meant to look like one of those trendy pilea peperomioides.

Opalhouse Cockatoo Recessed Frame ($18; target.com)

Adorable artwork alert! Sometimes you just want a pop of color on your walls, or something totally obscure and silly on your nightstand, and this cute cockatoo will do just the trick (for $18 no less). More good news: Opalhouse has tons of really beautiful art options, from framed and unframed canvases to inspirational quotes and more.

Threshold Oak Wood Tripod Floor Lamp ($100; target.com)

This wood-and-brass tripod floor lamp is a longtime Target and editor favorite with nearly 900 positive reviews (and we’ve spotted it on the set of myriad reality shows!). What makes it so great? At the perfect intersection of farmhouse and chic, the lamp is rustic and glam all at once and will easily blend with existing décor. Looking for an all-brass version of this lamp? Project 62 has your covered.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Center Slub Stripe Throw Pillow ($19.99; target.com)

Yes, Target is a mecca for lighting, but it’s equally strong in the throw pillow department. We could do a whole story just covering the amazing options each brand has (and the Studio McGee pillows have removable covers now). For now, we’re focusing on this beauty because it could easily be passed off as a Serena & Lily pillow that costs five times as much. As could this beachy blue option, and this fringed cutie.

Project 62 28-Inch Round Decorative Wall Mirror ($60; target.com)

You know what would look absolutely perfect hanging above your dresser? This beloved wall mirror. With more than 1,200 positive reviews and 4.6-star rating, this circular mirror is a winner because it’s chic, simple and cheap. More to know: It comes in four hues: white, black, brass and silver.

Opalhouse Quilted Velvet Round Throw Pillow ($20; target.com)

Can you ever really have enough velvet pillows? We think not, and especially when Target has some in vibrant colors going for just $20.

Opalhouse Lory Textured Pouf ($60; target.com)

You can also never have too many poufs in your home, and this one from Opalhouse is overflowing with bohemian details that just might steal the room’s thunder. Available in eight colorways — from an on-trend cream-and-black to an ultra-girly blush — the square-shaped ottomans are lined with eye-catching textural details like fringe, tassels and beads.

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Artificial Moss Wood Plant Arrangement ($35; target.com)

If you’ve ever lusted over the giant moss arrangements gracing the Kardashian sisters’ kitchen islands, you’re not alone. Channel that same look — without having to hire a horticulturist to keep it alive — with this faux version juxtaposed against a pretty, distressed wood planter.

Opalhouse Velvet Curtain Panel with Tassels ($29.99; target.com)

One way to jazz up an entire room? Bright, vibrant curtains. And we can’t get enough of these lush velvet curtain panels with contrasting tassel trim.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Stitch Stripe Shower Curtain ($24.99; target.com)

After spending nearly a year inside our collective homes, pretty much every room needs a refresh, none more so than the bathroom. The good news is that zhushing it up doesn’t need to cost a fortune. This easy, breezy shower curtain, for example, is only 25 bucks and will instantly lighten and brighten your bathroom.

Opalhouse Striped Bath Rug ($25; target.com)

Speaking of a bathroom refresh, we’re guessing your bath mat needs replacing. No judgment, we’re in the same boat. This durable cotton rug from Opalhouse is a great option because it’s soft underfoot and will add a bright, crisp look to the space. More to know: Simply throw it in the washing machine anytime it’s looking a little dingy.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ‘Wash Your Hands’ Wall Sign ($14.99; target.com)

Perfect for hanging above your bathroom door frame or along an inside wall, this “Wash your hands” sign is one of many we love — there’s also “WC,” “Powder Room” and our personal favorite, “Remember to flush.” Or, if you want a cute accent for your entryway console, grab this adorable “Hello there… Miss you already” reversible sign.

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee 12” x 16” Flower Pot Framed ($20; target.com)

Good artwork typically costs a pretty penny, which is exactly why we’re so besotted with this simple and sweet drawing. Priced at just 20 bucks, the piece’s minimalist color palette ensures it will blend into any setting, while simultaneously adding a dose of whimsy.

Casaluna 12-Piece Organic Bath Towel Set ($89; target.com)

A set of organic towels for under $100? Yes, please. Including four bath and hand towels and washcloths, this set from Target’s luxe bedding and bath line Casaluna is currently available in four minimalist hues (we’re keen on the white, but black and dark sand are also in stock). Oeko-Tex-certified (meaning they have zero toxic ingredients), the towels are soft, absorbent and also lightweight.

Threshold 13-Inch Decorative Coiled Rope Basket ($16; target.com)

Decorative storage is a major design trend right now, and Target is among the few places we shop for all things baskets, bins and crate-related. Case in point: This easy-on-the-eyes coiled rope basket that gives off major nautical chic vibes, but is also roomy enough to store all the things, from books and toys to sneakers and mittens. Fear not, it comes in smaller and larger versions too.

Threshold Wicker Hamper ($48; target.com)

Can all hampers be this pretty? Please?! With nearly 300 positive reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this chic wicker laundry catchall from Threshold is a beauty from the outside, but for us, the devil is in the details. For one, there’s the half-moon shape that ensures it can be placed flush against a wall. Second, it’s got a sturdy metal frame that will keep it intact… even if, for example, your two sons are wrestling and collide directly into it. Third and fourth, it’s got handle cut-outs and a removable fabric liner that can be thrown in the washing machine. Done and done.

Made By Design 3-Tier Metal Utility Cart ($35; target.com)

As parents coast to coast have grappled with remote learning over the past year, many have done their best to create organized learning stations for their kids. And no product is better at corralling artwork, school supplies and charging chrome books than this 3-tier metal cart from Target’s Made by Design brand. Available in light gray, white and navy, the cart has nearly 1,400 positive reviews and is well worth the hype. It’s portable and sleek and works great in an office, bathroom, playroom, kitchen, you name it.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Stoneware Dinner Plates, Set of Four ($23.99; target.com)

Uneven, irregular servingware is having a moment, and no brand is nailing the look and design quite as well as Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. These stoneware plates ooze with boho details, like the cool matte finish and the monochromatic color options (cream, gray or black). We love that they have a slight raised side to prevent food from slipping off — now that’s a kid-friendly detail every parent can appreciate! — and that they are microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Oh, and the fact that you can stock up on three sets for 12 people for under 75 bucks.

Opalhouse Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set (starting at $34.99; target.com)

We’ve got another Serena & Lily dupe right here, and nope, we’re not mad at it. Featuring a slew of bohemian prints, these 100% cotton sheets are a Target shopper favorite, with more than 1,300 positive reviews. Oeko-Tex-certified, the set includes a fitted and top sheet, as well as two pillowcases and are available in full through California King sizes.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 3-Wick Large Textured Ceramic Candle ($19.99; target.com)

We’re just going to go ahead and say it… this candle would cost three or four times as much from another store. And this one is still prettier at just under 20 bucks. The sea salt fragrance will give off beachy vibes, while the textured ceramic container will have you dreaming of what to store in there after the soy wax melts out. (FYI: That’s going to take about 50 hours of burn time.)