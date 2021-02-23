(CNN) —

We’ve all been missing travel, but leave it to Away to keep our wanderlust alive: The cult-favorite suitcase company has been on a roll with great new releases like The Large Everywhere Bag, an overnight bag that looks classy enough (and has enough organization) to go from train to office. Now, the brand’s latest launch gives new dimension to its Instagram-famous looks by trading out the usual monochromatic colorways for vibrant two-tone ones.

Away’s Two-Tone Collection is made up of three sophisticated combos: There’s a fairly monochromatic navy and coast, a subtle blush pink and dusty rose and a statement-making olive and beige.

PHOTO: Away Away Two-Tone Collection

The new colorways are available in the brand’s best-selling suitcases, including the flagship The Carry-On, sized to fit most airline restrictions and an organizer’s dream, as well as larger sizes of their hardshell luggage and The Everywhere Bag. For suitcases, the front and handle of the suitcase styles are one shade and the back of the suitcase is another, giving you two looks in one. Plus, the interior of the suitcases is similarly contrasted. The Everywhere Bag, meanwhile, features a front panel and interior lining in a contrasting shade from the rest of the bag.

The only hard part? Choosing which colorway you’re going to make a statement with. Shop them now on Away’s website.