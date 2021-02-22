Minnesota priest auctions off baseball card collection for charity

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Father John Ubel has been collecting baseball cards for 50 years. Now, he is stepping up to the plate and auctioning off his most valuable cards to raise money for grade school scholarships in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Ubel, a lifelong Minnesota Twins fan and the rector at St. Paul's Cathedral, began collecting baseball cards in 1970, when he was in first grade. Since then, he has saved around 2,000 cards, and he plans to auction 50 of the most valuable to raise money for the Aim Higher Foundation, an organization that offers tuition assistance to local students enrolled at Catholic schools.

"I was in a conversation with somebody about the pandemic and schools," said Ubel. "And someone used the phrase that the Catholic schools are 'hitting it out of the park.' Henry Aaron, one of Ubel's favorite players growing up, had just passed away and Ubel said he "started connecting the dots."

Ubel's collection includes two valuable baseball cards : A 1948 Leaf rookie card for Jackie Robinson and a 1954 Topps rookie card for Aaron. The collection also includes rookie cards for Minnesota Twins stars Tony Oliva, Rod Carew, and Harmon Killebrew.

But the auction almost didn't happen because Ubel came close to throwing the collection away in 2003. Nostalgia, however, wouldn't let him.

Read More