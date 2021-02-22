A spacecraft named for 'Hidden Figures' mathematician Katherine Johnson has arrived on the International Space Station

(CNN) A spacecraft named for the famed NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson has arrived at the International Space Station with about 8,000 pounds of cargo in tow.

The S.S. Katherine Johnson, a Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft, launched on Saturday from a NASA facility in Virginia and made it to the space station early Monday morning. It carries a massive amount of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware that will assist researchers there in numerous investigations.

The spacecraft will support experiments that are exploring treatments to restore vision to those with retinal degenerative diseases, why astronauts experience muscle weakening in microgravity and how astronauts sleep in space, among others. It also brings advanced computing to the space station and upgrades to clean air and water systems for the crew there.

The S.S. Katherine Johnson will be at the International Space Station until May, when it will make its fiery journey back to Earth, disposing of several thousands of trash along the way, according to a news release

That the spacecraft bears the name of Johnson, who also inspired the 2016 film "Hidden Figures," is an "honor," said Adi Boulos, the lead NASA flight director for the mission.

Read More