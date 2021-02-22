College gymnast Margzetta Frazier had a surprise call from Janet Jackson -- and it got emotional

(CNN) College gymnast Margzetta Frazier received the call of a lifetime after going viral with a spectacular floor routine set to some of pop star Janet Jackson's greatest hits.

Earlier in February, the University of Californian athlete took the internet by storm and scored an impressive 9.925 out of 10 at UCLA's meet against Brigham Young University after incorporating some choreography from Jackson's music videos "Nasty" and "If."

Frazier's efforts did not go unnoticed -- Jackson shared the 20-year-old athlete's tweet of the clip, writing, "#iLuvIT."

So nice to meet u on FaceTime today @IAmMargzetta ! All the best to u tonight w/ @uclagymnastics 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/LuCxadKEAa — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 20, 2021

Jackson, 54, then surprised Frazier with a FaceTime call, which got pretty emotional.

"I would one day love to learn to tumble. And if I do, I would love for you to teach me!" the pop star told Frazier in a video of the chat Jackson shared on Twitter over the weekend.

