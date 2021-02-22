Concerns grow for Yemeni journalist jailed for 'doing his job'

(CNN) Rights groups are calling for the release of jailed Yemeni journalist Adel al-Hasani after news of his more than five-month detention broke earlier this month.

Hasani, who has worked with several prominent media outlets including CNN, was detained at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Aden last September.

At the time of his arrest, Hasani was working to secure the release of two European journalists who were held in the port city of Mocha and later deported, according to one of those journalists who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

The 35-year-old is being held at al-Mansoura prison by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a secessionist group backed by the United Arab Emirates, which controls large parts of southern Yemen.

Human Rights Watch and the Committee to Protect Journalists have accused the STC of arbitrarily detaining Hasani and say he was beaten by his interrogators and subject to solitary confinement and sleep deprivation.