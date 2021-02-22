Picturesque golf course by lake stages Winter Classic

While the National Hockey League has hosted the Winter Classic in some spectacular locations, none has come close to this year's event. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 2021 edition was hosted on the 18th fairway of Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of Lake Tahoe. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Two games were hosted on the unique rink, the first being the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, February 20. Play was suspended after the first period because of "extreme sun." Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The next day, the Boston Bruins played the Philadelphia Flyers. Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

The start of that game was pushed back due to a forecast of sunlight with no cloud cover and unseasonably warm temperatures. Brian Babineau/NHLI/Getty Images

"We've done over 30 outdoor games," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on the NBC broadcast over the weekend. "This has been the most difficult weather circumstance we've had, and it's a beautiful day. But if you look up at the sun, the cloud cover is everywhere but where the sun is, and it did a number on the ice." Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

With the two teams facing off as the Nevada sun was setting, players dueled in front of some beautiful scenes. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Joel Farabee of the Flyers scored one of his team's goals on Sunday but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat. Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Boston scored four times in the second period to run away with the game, including David Pastrnak's goal in a 7-3 win. Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America/Getty Images