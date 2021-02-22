(CNN) —

If you are tired of spending so much time in the kitchen, then keep reading. Many home cooks dream of a day where there is very little prep time, a healthy meal on the table and only one pan to wash when it’s all said and done. Enter: Sheet pan dinners. To help you understand what exactly that is, we got two expert opinions.

Lauren Keating, cookbook author and Healthy Delicious founder says, “Sheet pan dinners are one of the best ways to get a healthy meal on the table on busy nights. They only take a few minutes to prepare and there’s just one pan to clean up. And the oven does most of the work for you, so instead of standing over the stove for a half hour, you can use that time to do something else — like relax!”

Sylvia Fountaine, professional chef and founder of Feasting at Home, adds, “A sheet pan dinner is similar to a one-pot meal but utilizes the oven instead of the stove top, and a sheet pan versus a pot.”

These meals can be adapted for almost any dietary restrictions too. So without further ado, here are some sheet pan recipes worth trying plus some handy tips and tools for making the most of these simple dinners.

Easy sheet pan dinners

One Pan Orange Salmon With Sweet Potatoes + Broccoli by Healthy Delicious

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes

1 head of broccoli

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 small navel orange

3 tablespoons of orange marmalade

1 teaspoon of reduced sodium soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon of Sriracha

4 4-ounce of salmon filets

1 tablespoon of sesame seeds

See the full instructions here.

Tarragon Chicken (Or Tofu) With Asparagus, Lemon and Leeks by Feasting at Home

Ingredients

2 lemons

¼ cup of olive oil

4 to 6 garlic cloves, finely minced (or use a garlic press)

2 teaspoons of salt

½ teaspoon of pepper

1-ounce package of fresh tarragon leaves, rough chopped, about ¼–⅓ cup

1 extra large bunch of asparagus, trimmed (about 1 ½ pounds)

1 to 2 large leeks, sliced into ½ inch thick rounds

1 to 1 ½ pounds of chicken breast (boneless skinless) or sub tofu

See the full instructions here.

Healthy sheet pan dinners

Baked Tandoori Chicken (Or Tofu) And Veggies by Feasting at Home

Marinade ingredients

½ cup of plain yogurt whole milk yogurt

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of lime juice

6 large garlic cloves

1 tablespoon of fresh ginger, sliced

1 tablespoon of ground coriander

1 tablespoon of ground cumin

2 teaspoons of garam masala

2 teaspoons of paprika (not smoked)

½ teaspoon of turmeric powder

¼ teaspoon of cayenne

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

Additional ingredients

1 ½ to 2 pounds of chicken thighs (boneless, skinless) OR tofu “filets” about 1-inch thick

1 layer of vegetables, sliced or diced ½ inch thick (carrots, winter squash, sweet potato,onion, cauliflower, zucchini, peppers, potatoes, eggplant, parsnips …etc.)

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Garnish: cilantro, scallions, cilantro mint chutney

Serve over: basmati rice, with cucumber raita and Indian naan

See the full instructions here.

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas by Healthy Delicious

Ingredients

2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced

3 bell peppers, thinly sliced

1 red onion, thinly spiced

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons of ground cumin

1 ½ teaspoons of paprika

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of onion powder

½ teaspoon of kosher salt

½ teaspoon of black pepper

⅛ teaspoon of cayenne pepper or more to taste

Lettuce or tortillas, for wrapping

Avocados, salsa, sour cream, limes, cilantro, etc, for topping

See the full instructions here.

Vegetarian sheet pan dinners for meatless Mondays

Lemon-Parmesan Gnocchi With Mushrooms by Healthy Delicious

Ingredients

16 ounces of dried gnocchi

8 ounces of sliced cremini mushrooms

1 bunch of asparagus, cut into 3-inch pieces

1 lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons of olive oil

¼ cup of Go Veggie Parmesan , plus more for serving

½ teaspoon of granulated garlic

1 lemon, thinly sliced

5 to 6 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced (optional)

See the full instructions here.

Chipotle Portobello Tacos (Vegan!) by Feasting at Home

Ingredients

2 extra large portobello mushrooms

1 red bell pepper

½ of a yellow onion (optional)

Chipotle marinade ingredients

1 tablespoon of oil

2 tablespoons of canned Chipotle in Adobo sauce (sauce only)

1 minced garlic clove (or ½ teaspoon of granulated garlic)

½ teaspoon of cumin

½ teaspoon of coriander

Salt to taste

Additional ingredients

4 tortillas, warmed

1 can refried black beans, warmed

Optional garnishes: cilantro, pickled onions, vegan cilantro crema or guacamole or sliced avocado.

See the full instructions here.

Tips and tools for making sheet pan dinners

’Sheet Pan Suppers: 120 Recipes for Simple, Surprising, Hands-Off Meals Straight from the Oven’ by Molly Gilbert ($13.30; amazon.com)

One of the most popular books of sheet pan recipes currently on Amazon, this cookbook is loaded with delicious ideas for the more tactile chef who prefers cookbooks to a screen or print-out.

New Star Foodservice Commercial-Grade 18-Gauge Aluminum Sheet Pan ($19.97; amazon.com)

One tip that both experts recommend is to get the largest rimmed sheet pan that will fit in your oven to make sure that you can spread out the ingredients for even cooking, less steaming and still only have one pan to wash at the end.

Fountaine says, “If cooking for a large family, you may need two sheet pans.” This full-size rimmed baking sheet measures 18 by 26 inches, whereas more common baking sheets measure 13 by 18 inches or smaller, for maximum space.

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker’s Half Sheet, Pack of 2 ($27.50; amazon.com)

This two-pack of standard half size rimmed baking sheets — measuring 16.5 by 11.38 inches on the interior — are made of commercial quality aluminum and are built to last. Standard size sheets like these are also perfect for baking chocolate chip cookies and loads of other delicious things.

Chefmade 13-Inch Nonstick Rimmed Baking Pan ($22.99; amazon.com)

If a smaller pan will be easier for your oven to scale recipes, this quarter-size nonstick number — measuring approximately 13 by 9 inches on the interior — will do the trick. “If your oven is very small, you may also need two [smaller] sheet pans,” advises Fountaine.

Katbite Heavy Duty Parchment Paper Sheets ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Make prep time and clean up even easier by using these pre-cut parchment paper sheets. These are the perfect size to protect a full size rimmed baking sheet and act as a nonstick surface to boot.

Smartake Parchment Paper Baking Sheets ($15.99; amazon.com)

Protect your half sheet baking pans with these perfectly trimmed, unbleached parchment papers that act as a barrier to help prevent endless scrubbing of baked-on crust and keep food from sticking to the pan in general.

Geekhom Silicone Spatula Set for Nonstick Cookware ($24.88, originally $26.88; amazon.com)

Spatulas are to sheet pan dinners as wooden spoons are to homemade soups. This four-pack of silicone spatulas will provide a flipper or scooper for almost any sort of sheet pan recipe you choose to whip up. They’re safe for use on nonstick surfaces and heat resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.

KsenDalo Nonstick Spatula Turner ($10.37; amazon.com)

A silicone spatula is great for almost every sheet pan recipe… The exception? Fish! Fish is so delicate that you really need to use an extra thin and long spatula like this one to pick it up so that it does not break. It’s also good for everything from scrambling eggs to roasting vegetables to pan frying pork chops, so if you only want one spatula in your drawer, this is the one.