(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on the Sony A8H TV, discounted Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphones and savings on one of our favorite cookware sets. All that and more below.

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. About $400 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

PHOTO: Proclamation Goods Co. Proclamation Duo

If you’re looking for a cookware set that can do it all, consider the Proclamation Duo. With just three pieces — the pot, pan and universal lid — it can handle everything you need to achieve in the kitchen, from frying to double boiling. And right now, CNN Underscored readers can take $20 off the set with code CNN20. If you’re not yet convinced about taking advantage of this exclusive offer, check out our full review of the Proclamation Duo here.

PHOTO: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphones

It’s Samsung Week, which means you can take advantage of stellar offers on the brand’s lineup of Galaxy S21 smartphones. Right now at Amazon, you can save $200 on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and the S21+ 5G, and $100 on the Galaxy S21 5G. Plus, save $100 on a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro when you buy any Galaxy S21 5G smartphone (the promo will be automatically applied at checkout).

PHOTO: Madewell Madewell

Your new winter wardrobe is within reach thanks to The Insider Event. For just one more day at Madewell, Insiders (it’s free to join!) can take 20% off sitewide, and Stars and Icons (the top loyalty tiers) can take 25% off. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to leather goods and cozy tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

PHOTO: Amazon Shark Ion Robot Vacuum

Take vacuuming off your to-do list for good when you snag this one-day offer on a Shark Ion Robot Vacuum. This Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum, now just $149.99 at Amazon, uses a Tri-Brush System to suck in dirt, debris and pet hair so your floors can be sparkling clean without you having to lift a finger. Plus, the SharkClean app lets you start and stop cleaning and schedule your robot to clean whenever you want all from your smartphone.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20. The entire clearance section, including favorites for men and women like NMD_R1, Superstar, Gazelle and more, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.

Refurbished Echo Studio ($159.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Refurbished Echo Studio

In the market for a new smart speaker? Now’s the time to invest in a refurbished Echo Studio, currently $30 off at $159.99. It’s Amazon’s top offering when it comes to crisp, vibrant audio, thanks to five built-in speakers and Dolby Atmos. Plus, it automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes playback for optimal sound — not to mention you’ll be getting all the Alexa capabilities you know and love. Read our full review for more information about the device, which should work and look like new.

Le Creuset

PHOTO: Le Creuset Le Creuset

You likely know Le Creuset for its positively pretty, colorful enameled cookware, but the brand makes pots and pans that are built to be durable too. And right now Le Creuset’s Toughened Nonstick Pro line is up to 40% off, so you can score a saucepan, saute pan, fry pan or even a set for less. All the Toughened Nonstick Pro pieces boast a triple-reinforced PFOA-free coating and are safe for use in the oven, in the dishwasher and with metal utensils.

Ring Video Doorbells (starting at $169.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Ring Video Doorbells

Answering the front door will never be the same when you add one of these on-sale Ring doorbells to your home. Choose between the Ring Video Doorbell 3, Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus and Ring Video Doorbell Pro, all of which allow you to keep an eye on the action in your entryway for as low as $169.99. Read more about all of Ring’s offerings here.

Apple Mac Mini, 256GB ($599.99, originally $699.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Apple Apple Mac Mini

The brand-new Mac Mini, powered by Apple’s M1 chip, features a 3x performance boost, a 6x graphical jump and a 15x machine learning improvement when compared to the previous model. And right now, the 256GB model is down to $600 at Amazon from its regular price of $699.99 (the discount will be applied at checkout). Though this item will be back in stock at the end of March, it still makes sense to buy now at this all-time low price.

Toms

PHOTO: Toms Toms

If you want to take home some new Toms, you’d better step to it; the footwear brand is marking down select comfy styles to $40 or less, including several seasonally appropriate shoes. Snag a pair of classic slip-ons (you know the ones), or opt for new shoes that barely look like Toms at all. There are tons of stylish, ultra-comfortable sneakers that are quite the departure from that classic Toms aesthetic, not to mention a few pairs of cozy slippers to keep your toes cozy at home.

Apple Magic Keyboard ($199, originally $299; amazon.com)

Apple Magic Keyboard

Add a Magic Keyboard to your fourth-generation iPad Air or 11-inch iPad Pro for less right now. Amazon is marking down the keyboard to just $199, $100 off its usual price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the device. In addition to providing a top-notch typing experience for your iPad, the keyboard also boasts a trackpad, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys and front and back protection for your tablet.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.