(CNN) —

Face masks are a part of life now for many of us — including our children. While wearing face coverings is not recommended for kids under the age of 2, due to suffocation risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does recommend that children over 2 wear masks when they’re in public and at risk of getting closer than 6 feet to anyone who’s not part of their own household.

Masks should fit snugly and cover the mouth and the nose — so for a proper fit, children may need smaller masks than adults. Keep scrolling for a roundup of some of the cutest face masks you can buy for kids.

Fabric Mask Set, 3-Pack ($32; baggu.com)

With an adjustable nose wire, elastic ear loops and pocket for a filter, these Baggu masks are among our favorites for adults, and now they’re available in kids’ sizes too.

Crayola Kids Face Masks, 5-Pack (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

Crayola’s colorful face masks are super-cute for school, and each pack comes with five reusable masks.

Children’s Rainbow Face Coverings, Set of 2 ($25; uncommongoods.com)

A whopping 100% of the profits from these, designed by kids, goes to support New York City hospitals.

LoveAndLuxeHandmade Children’s Face Mask (starting at $2.23; etsy.com)

You can pick from a whole array of patterns — a cat face, pretty florals, shark teeth, camo and more — as well as various solid colors for this mask, which comes with a pocket for a filter.

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids ($12.50; oldnavy.com)

These assorted masks are made from excess fabrics from some of Old Navy’s most popular items, and are available in nine different colorways.

Star Wars Cloth Face Mask, 4-Pack ($19.99; shopdisney.com)

If your little ones love “Star Wars” or anything Baby Yoda, this four-pack of masks is for them. See more Disney face masks here, with designs that are inspired by anything from classic Mickey Mouse to new flicks like “Soul.”

Kids’ Full-Coverage Accordion Mask, 3-Pack (starting at $1.99, originally starting at $15; gap.com)

This set of three comes in patterns like red plaid and pink florals.

Athleta Girl Adjustable Everyday Non-Medical Masks, 5 Pack (starting at $14.99, originally $30; athleta.gap.com)

Designed smaller, specifically for teens and tweens, these are soft and breathable with three layers of fabric. They can come with inspiring words or in cute patterns too.

Black Panther Cloth Face Masks, 2-Pack ($11.99; shopdisney.com)

You already know that for “Black Panther” superfans, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Kids Contour Mask with Filter Pocket, 3-Pack (starting at $5, originally $18; gap.com)

For a extra-fun mask option, these contoured masks can look like animal faces, or you can opt for snappy sayings over tie-dye prints.

Athleta Girl Adjustable Made To Move Non Medical Mask, 3-Pack ($25; athleta.gap.com)

For active kids and teens, these masks are specifically great for exercise, with a breathable outer layer and an internal mesh that’s comfortable on the face. See our favorite breathable masks for adults here.

Gootrades Teeth Pattern Face Mask, 4-Pack ($10.99; amazon.com)

For the kid who may be hiding mischief behind a mask.

LittleMiaBella Reusable Face Masks (starting at $2.70, originally $3; etsy.com)

This California shop makes mommy-and-me matching masks.

CarpeDiemWorkshoppe Face Masks for Kids (starting at $4.50; etsy.com)

This vendor makes masks to order from a multitude of fabric patterns, starting at sizes fit for a 3-year-old, and ships within one business day.

RainbowKiddo Unicorn Face Mask ($13; etsy.com)

For the unicorn phase, which some of us may still be squarely inhabiting.

ChloeGigis Reusable Face Mask (starting at $10.79; etsy.com)

This two-layered cotton option comes in a few different sweet patterns, including cat and dog faces.

Cubcoats Face Masks, 2-Pack ($14.95; cubcoats.com)

When you buy these adorable double-layered, 100% cotton masks with an interior pocket, 10% of profits goes to Feed America.

VintageDivinitiess Face Mask ($9; etsy.com)

These come with a flexible wired nosepiece for greater comfort and fit.

LLDPetBoutique Kids’ Face Mask (starting at $10.62; etsy.com)

For every mask made for a customer, this Jacksonville, Florida-based shop donates one to a hospital in need.

HMdecorstore Kids’ Mask (starting at $4.95; etsy.com)

This back-to-school print is super-sweet.

Ilandistyle Kids Face Mask ($8.49, originally $9.99; etsy.com)

Take your pick from various gorgeous patterns, from wildflowers to polka dots, for this triple-layer mask.