Canada's parliament says China committed genocide against Muslim minorities

Ottawa (CNN) Canadian lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved a non-binding motion accusing China of committing genocide against its Muslim minorities in the western region of Xinjiang , further straining ties between the two countries.

Though Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from Monday's vote, a majority of lawmakers -- including many Liberals who participated -- voted in support of the motion, which was brought by the opposition Conservative Party.

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister, Marc Garneau, was the only cabinet minister to attend the vote in parliament, officially abstaining "on behalf of the Government of Canada."

Opposition leader, Erin O'Toole, who led the effort on the parliamentary vote, called on the Trudeau government to support the determination, which while symbolic will not become government policy. "It is shameful that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government continue to refuse to call the horrific conduct by the Chinese Communist Party what it is: a genocide," said O'Toole Monday.

The parliamentary vote also makes Canada the first country to semi-officially support calls for Beijing to be stripped of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games over allegations of human rights abuses. More than 100 human rights organizations have joined together to advocate for a political boycott of the forthcoming Games, which are due to be held in February next year.

Calls for international investigation

The Chinese government has repeatedly denied allegations of human rights abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. At a news conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged foreign countries to "stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Xinjiang-related or human rights issues."

In a statement released following Monday's vote, Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau said that the Trudeau government believes that allegations against China need to be investigated by international experts.

"The Government of Canada takes any allegations of genocide extremely seriously. We have the responsibility to work with others in the international community in ensuring that any such allegations are investigated by an independent international body of legal experts," Garneau said in statement released Monday, adding that a "credible investigation" should by launched by an international and independent body.

Garneau's statement came on the same day as British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on China to give the United Nations "urgent and unfettered" access to Xinjiang so that accusations of human rights abuses could be independently investigated.

