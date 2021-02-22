Canada's parliament says China committed genocide against Muslim minorities

Ottawa (CNN) Canadian lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved a non-binding motion accusing China of committing genocide against its Muslim minorities in the western region of Xinjiang , further straining ties between the two countries.

Though Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from Monday's vote, a majority of lawmakers -- including many Liberals who participated -- voted in support of the motion, which was brought by the opposition Conservative Party.

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister, Marc Garneau, was the only cabinet minister to attend the vote in parliament, officially abstaining "on behalf of the Government of Canada."

Opposition leader, Erin O'Toole, who led the effort on the parliamentary vote, called on the Trudeau government to support the determination, which while symbolic will not become government policy. "It is shameful that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government continue to refuse to call the horrific conduct by the Chinese Communist Party what it is: a genocide," said O'Toole Monday.

The parliamentary vote also makes Canada the first country to semi-officially support calls for Beijing to be stripped of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games over allegations of human rights abuses. More than 100 human rights organizations have joined together to advocate for a political boycott of the forthcoming Games, which are due to be held in February next year.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Canada should stop politicizing the 2022 Beijing Games, saying it undermined "the interests of the international Olympic movement and athletes from all countries."

Calls for international investigation

The Chinese government has repeatedly denied allegations of human rights abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang said Tuesday that China "strongly condemns and resolutely opposes the motion" by the Canadian Parliament, adding that they had made representations to Ottawa.

"The facts prove that there has never been any genocide in Xinjiang," he said.

In a statement released following Monday's vote, Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau said that the Trudeau government believes that allegations against China need to be investigated by international experts.