(CNN) An atmospheric river event known as the "Pineapple Express" is forecast to bring a prolonged period of wet weather to Washington and Oregon beginning Sunday.

The effects from rain and considerable mountain snow will be felt through early this week. With the ground already saturated from previous storms, flooding is possible even from a few inches of rain the storm is forecast to produce.

"This will mark the beginning of a wet period across Western Washington, as the southern periphery of the Atmospheric River will affect the region before it shifts southward over the area Monday," the National Weather Service office in Seattle warned Saturday.

This could be another notable weather event for parts of Washington and Oregon, with localized urban and river flooding along with gusty winds which could lead to power outages across both states.

Seattle averages 3.5 inches of rain during February but the city has already had more than a foot of rain this year, a surplus of 4 inches.

Heavier rain arrives for Sunday through early Tuesday with rising snow levels and gusty winds. Stay tuned to the forecast over the next several days! #wawx pic.twitter.com/9Gk9IOEmmP — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 19, 2021

