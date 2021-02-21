This Houston furniture store owner opened his doors to people seeking warmth in the winter storm

(CNN) After two nights of staying in her condo on the southwest side of Houston without power, Felicia Maten had no running water, the food in her refrigerator was spoiling and her fingers and toes hurt from the cold. She huddled under blankets with her 65-year-old mother and 23-year-old daughter, together using their breath to warm themselves against frigid temperatures that weren't letting up.

The devastating week of freezing temperatures and winter storms left 1.3 million customers in Houston without power for days.

"We were in a dire situation," Maten said. "I was so scared, I didn't know what to do."

She drove around the area looking for a hotel. But she couldn't find an available room, and the roads were treacherous, she said.

Finally, a neighbor suggested she go to Gallery Furniture. The owner, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, opened one of his local stores as a shelter for Texas residents displaced by the winter storms.

