Gov. Ron DeSantis says he'll order flags flown at half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh

(CNN) Florida's governor announced he'll order flags in the state flown at half-staff to honor the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, whom he called "an absolute legend" and "a great person."

"Once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we're going to be lowering the flags to half-staff," Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday at a news conference in West Palm Beach.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference on Friday in West Palm Beach.

The governor said the honor is "what we do when there's things of this magnitude."

The move doesn't seem to fit the state's flag protocol , which calls for flags to be flown at half-staff "in the event of the death of a present or former official of the Florida State government or the death of a member of the Armed Forces from Florida who dies while serving on active duty."

DeSantis said Limbaugh, a Palm Beach resident who died Wednesday at 70, "was an absolute legend, he was a friend of mine and just a great person."