An entire school board resigned after they criticized parents during a public virtual meeting

(CNN) The president and three members of a school board in Northern California have resigned after they were heard making disparaging comments about parents in the school district during a virtual board meeting last Wednesday.

Members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) Board of Trustees apparently believed they were speaking privately in the moments before the meeting started, CNN affiliate KPIX reported , when in fact, community members had already logged on to watch.

In a recording of the meeting posted anonymously to YouTube, the superintendent and boardmembers are heard discussing the agenda for the meeting before then-board member Kim Beede says, "Are we alone?" Beede then goes on to tell other board members, apparently in reference to a social media post from a parent, "B*tch, if you're gonna call me out, I'm gonna f**k you up. Sorry! That's just me."

Then-board president Lisa Brizendine chimed in, saying, parents "forget that there's real people on the other side of those letters that they're writing." She added, "It's very unfortunate that they want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back."

During the video conference, board member Richie Masadas suggested some parents wanted their kids back in school so they could smoke marijuana in their homes.

